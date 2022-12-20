Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a home at 1580 Caloosa Street in Kissimmee after reports came in about a man wanted in Daytona Beach — Xavier Carlisle, 31 — was at the address, deputies said.

Residents at the address told deputies that Carlisle had a gun, the affidavit shows.

Carlisle refused orders from deputies to leave the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he at one point texted another resident of the home that he was willing to leave, but he wanted to “get high first,” court documents show.

Eventually, a SWAT team was brought in to help secure Carlisle, deputies said. The affidavit said Carlisle fired a gun through the rear of the house, though no one was struck.

Deputies said that shortly after 8:30 p.m., Carlisle ran from the home to a nearby shed, which contained surveillance feeds that Carlisle planned to use to monitor the deputies.

However, the SWAT team deployed a “less lethal gas” into the shed and arrested Carlisle, deputies said.

Afterward, investigators said Carlisle told them he didn’t want to turn himself in on his birthday — Dec. 10 — and he just wanted to get high. Deputies said Carlisle had used Percocet, fentanyl and methamphetamine during the incident.

Carlisle faces charges of resisting arrest without violence and firing his gun in public.

