Florida doctor accused of issuing prescriptions for sex favors

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Police said an “active investigation” of an Ormond Beach doctor is underway after women in another part of the state accused him of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.

Dr. Scott Hollington, who has an office in Ormond Beach, was recently indicted and accused of illegally distributing prescription medication for sexual favors and running a pill mill out of Sawgrass Health, a mental health and drug treatment in St. Augustine.

Ormond Beach police did not elaborate on the investigation into Hollington, but asked anyone who has information or believes they have been subject to inappropriate behavior to contact detectives.

While under indictment, one of Hollington’s patients in St. Augustine came forward about her alleged sexual assault experience, prompting investigators to look further into the doctor’s background.

The two women do not know each other but were both Hollington’s patients and claim he took advantage of their situations by encouraging them to provide sexual favors in exchange for writing their prescriptions.

Both women also shared identical sexual descriptions of the doctor.

“I was told that going through him was the only way I was going to get help,” the first woman told News 6 partner WJXT-TV in Jacksonville.

She said behind closed doors, Hollington made sexual advances toward her, and she felt like she had no choice but to comply.

“I was told that if I didn’t comply, no one else would help me,” she said.

The woman said since she was desperate to get a prescription to deal with what she described as degenerating pulmonary system, she gave in to Hollington’s demands.

The woman, then, described her alleged sexual assault experience with Hollington.

“He ran his hands up my leg. He kissed me. He removed my jeans,” the woman said.

She said he continued to assault her and after that, he gave her the prescription.

The second woman who spoke to WJXT-TV experienced a similar situation with Hollington.

She said she was dealing with some mental health issues and needed to get back on a prescription. She also said she did not have the money at the time but was desperate for help.