Ormond Beach police seek information on doctor accused of sexual assault, inappropriate behavior

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police are asking anyone with information on a St. Johns County doctor accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault to come forward.

Officers said they are investigating any inappropriate behavior or conduct at Dr. Scott Hollington’s Advanced Practice Nursing Services office in Ormond Beach. The medical facility is located at 565 Memorial Circle.

Detectives said they are willing to meet or call reporting individuals and victims discreetly to maintain anonymity and confidentiality.

“No information pertaining to this investigation should be considered insignificant,” the police department said in a news release.

Hollington had been previously indicted for illegally distributing prescription medication for sexual favors, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. The Jacksonville station also reported that following his indictment, two additional women came forward to speak out against Hollington and accused him of sexual assault.

Anyone with information on Hollington or any incident involving him is encouraged to contact Detective Jessica Fowler by calling 386-676-3517 or emailing jessica.fowler@ormondbeach.org or Detective Sgt. John Dovine by calling 386-676-3520 or emailing john.dovine@ormondbeach.org.

