Security guard at Ocala movie theater accused of raping teen girl

OCALA, Fla. – A security guard at a movie theater in Ocala has been arrested after being accused of raping a teen girl and threatening her with a gun, according to police.

Augusta Williams, 31, was arrested Tuesday.

Officers said the attack happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Hollywood 16 theater, 2801 SW 27th Ave., in Ocala.

The victim told police she went to the movies with a friend. The girl said the friend’s grandfather refused to give her a ride home, so she attempted to call her mother but could not get a hold of her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said Williams offered to watch the girl while she tried to contact her mother. Investigators said Williams took the girl to an empty theater where he coaxed her behind the curtain and forced himself on her.

Officers said Williams then told her not to say anything — threatening to hit her and tapping his gun as he did so.

The girl was later picked up by her mother, records show. The victim told her what happened and the mother then contacted police, according to the affidavit.

Officers said, when questioned, Williams denied forcing himself on the teen and claimed he was only helping her find her phone.

Police said they found bodily fluids behind the curtain using a UV light. When Williams was confronted with the information, he responded saying he “(expletive)ed up,” adding that he did not want to go to jail, records show. Investigators said he then admitted to going behind the curtain with the victim but did not say more about what happened there.

Williams faces a charge of armed sexual battery on a victim younger than 18.

