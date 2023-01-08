2 drivers taken to hospital as trauma alerts after Ocala crash, officials say

Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash in Ocala on Sunday, according to a news release from the city.

Officials said they responded to the crash around 2:54 p.m. in the 2400 block of Northeast 49th Terrace in Marion County.

[TRENDING: Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say | Family loses home, 4 dogs dead after fire at duplex in Orange County, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Upon arrival, emergency crews said they located a minivan and a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage, facing westbound on State Road 40.

According the release, the driver of the minivan was unable to exit the vehicle and emergency workers had to use spreaders to pry the driver’s door open to gain access to the patient.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts. An infant who was in the minivan was not injured, according to officials.

The Ocala Police Department, Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: