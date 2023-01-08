70º

Traffic

Crash causes power outage, shuts down portion of Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, officials say

Road is closed between the 1900 and 2100 blocks of Silver Springs Boulevard

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Traffic News, Ocala, Marion County
Crash on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala (Ocala Fire Rescue)

OCALA, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening in Ocala has shut down part of Silver Springs Boulevard, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Officials said they were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard at 9 p.m.

[TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces murder charges | New details emerge in DeSantis-Disney’s Reedy Creek district battle | Become a News 6 Insider]

Upon arrival, Ocala Fire Rescue said they located a Cadillac SUV and a Jeep SUV with heavy front-end damage, blocking the eastbound lanes of East Silver Springs Boulevard.

Crash on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala (Ocala Fire Rescue)

A power pole was resting on the front bumper of the Cadillac and power lines were on the ground, according to a news release.

Due to a loss of power in the area, East Silver Springs Boulevard is currently closed between the 1900 and 2100 blocks, OCFR said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Correction:

The City of Ocala on Sunday issued a correction stating the driver of the Jeep, not the Cadillac, was taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email