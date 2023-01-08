Crash causes power outage, shuts down portion of Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, officials say

OCALA, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening in Ocala has shut down part of Silver Springs Boulevard, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Officials said they were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard at 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, Ocala Fire Rescue said they located a Cadillac SUV and a Jeep SUV with heavy front-end damage, blocking the eastbound lanes of East Silver Springs Boulevard.

Crash on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala (Ocala Fire Rescue)

A power pole was resting on the front bumper of the Cadillac and power lines were on the ground, according to a news release.

Due to a loss of power in the area, East Silver Springs Boulevard is currently closed between the 1900 and 2100 blocks, OCFR said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

