91-year-old woman dies after crash with impaired driver in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 91-year-old woman from West Melbourne died Friday, a day after she was involved in a crash with a pickup truck driven by an impaired man, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The crash occurred Thursday at the intersection of Croton and Sarno roads, police said. The woman was a passenger in a Kia being driven eastbound on Sarno Road by a 67-year-old Melbourne man, according to a news release. Westbound on Sarno Road, a Dodge pickup truck was being driven by a 56-year-old Melbourne man, police said.

[TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape Canaveral | 2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

At the intersection, the pickup truck’s driver violated the Kia’s right of way by attempting to make a left turn onto Croton Road, causing the vehicles to collide, police said.

The two occupants of the Kia were hospitalized with “unknown injuries,” the release states. The man driving the pickup truck was arrested, accused of driving impaired, and taken to the Brevard County Jail.

Melbourne police were advised Friday that the West Melbourne woman had died in the hospital, the release states.

Police are still investigating this crash as a traffic homicide, according to the department.

Anyone with additional knowledge of the crash was urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Livingston at 321-616-6118.

Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: