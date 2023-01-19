Amazon faces fines after OSHA inspection finds violations at Deltona warehouse

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. Federal safety investigators found that Amazon put workers at three warehouses at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and transport heavy packages at unsafe speeds for long hours. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced citations Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices launched last year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

DELTONA, Fla. – Amazon faces a total of $60,269 in penalties for violations found in three warehouses, including one in Deltona.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, cited Amazon for several violations that could put employees in harm’s way. The agency specifically said the company exposed workers at the Deltona warehouse to “struck-by hazards,” meaning workers are at risk of being hurt by rolling or swinging objects such as a crane or truck.

Through its investigation, OSHA found that warehouse workers were also at high risk of developing musculoskeletal disorders and other lower back injuries due to lifting heavy packages while being in awkward positions. These injuries are also a result of the long hours required to complete assigned tasks.

In addition to the Deltona warehouse, OSHA also found violations at warehouses in Waukegan, Illinois, and New Windsor, New York.

These same Amazon warehouses were also cited this past December by OSHA for record-keeping violations.

Amazon has 15 days to comply, request an informal conference, or contest the findings before OSHA.

