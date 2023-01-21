Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there.

Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area and make it into something else, or they come in and they say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna make a lot of money here and raise the rent.’”

The company said they are consolidating services to seven states.

In an email, Good Samaritan Society President and CEO Nate Schema said in part, “Locations outside of the seven state service area will gradually transition to new senior care providers, and we are committed to selecting quality providers that will continue our mission. Until transitions are complete in each location, these employees and residents will see no changes in their day-to-day experience.”

Rodriguez said his home, like many who lived there, saw damage from Hurricane Ian.

He told News 6 he didn’t qualify for financial assistance because he didn’t have flood insurance.

He said residents are still in the process of repairing their homes and this announcement creates uncertainty.

