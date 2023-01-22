Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release.

Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one of five finalists for the district award.

She will go on to represent Volusia County in the state Teacher of the Year program, according to the release.

Volusia County Schools said Morris is a Probability & Statistics and AP Statistics teacher at the school and has been a math educator for 28 years and has taught at the middle, high, and collegiate levels.

“My students have taught and shared many of their life experiences with me. In doing so, they have managed to inspire and mold me. I desperately want all students who enter my presence to feel confident in who they are, what they can do, and how they can positively influence others. I get inspired by songs and dances I share with students when instructing them. Nothing is more exhilarating than having the students sing and dance with me and then hearing ‘Mrs. Morris, I never really understood math until now!’ My heart melts, and I am inspired to be the best educator I can be, serving my students’ math and life lessons as they keep me current with the generational lingo,” Morris said.

The VCS Teacher of the Year ceremony was held Friday, Jan.20 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort.

The statement from Volusia County Schools went on to say that “Morris is a leader whose work goes beyond the classroom, serving as a member of the school leadership team, mathematics department chair, new teacher liaison, class sponsor, and sunshine committee chairperson. Her test scores exceed district, national, and state averages.”

