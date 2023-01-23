Florida gas prices pump back up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are on the rise as oil prices continue to increase.

Over the last week, the average price per gallon jumped 15 cents to $3.41, according to AAA.

This is the highest price since the end of November.

“Florida drivers might be surprised to hear that China is having a direct impact on what they pay at the pump,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “During the past two weeks, oil prices have made strong gains on the belief that fuel demand will ramp-up as China reopens its economy. China is the largest oil importer in the world, and since oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand have a direct affect local prices ... Retail prices appear to have mostly adjusted to the recent oil price gains. Where gas prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week.”

Florida gas prices are still lower than the all-time high of $4.89 set in June 2022.

Regional prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.61), Miami ($3.47), Fort Lauderdale ($3.47)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.22), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.27)

