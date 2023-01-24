WATCH SOLUTIONARIES: Helping fight hunger

Do you live in a food desert? Are you in the middle of a food swamp? Do better options exist?

We’re on the hunt for solutions to fight food insecurity.

Here’s what you can expect from our next episode:

Food Deserts: Providing nutritious options and opportunities for at-risk areas

Food Swamps: Many food options — many unhealthy food options.

Make Food Medicine: Breaking the cycle of poor nutrition and the health issues that come with unhealthy foods.

Meet the “Moo Crew”: A group making milk available to many while raising awareness and gathering donations to help Virginia’s food insecurity.

The Spaces Between: Ensuring everyone eats. Including those caught between qualifying for assistance and those just outside the requirements.

On Solutionaries, we’re highlighting the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

Solutionaries is a production of the news teams at Graham Media Group stations KPRC-Houston, WDIV-Detroit, KSAT-San Antonio, WKMG-Orlando, WJXT/WCWJ-Jacksonville and WSLS-Roanoke.

