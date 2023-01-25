Florida high school students to launch lawsuit over rejection of AP African American studies course

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Three high school students are set to lead a lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis over the education department’s rejection of an AP African American studies course, according to a release Tuesday.

The release says the students will be joined by their attorneys and other Florida lawmakers in a press conference on Wednesday, where they will discuss their intent to file the suit.

The Florida Department of Education rejected the course earlier this month, stating that the course lacked educational value and pointing out its violations of state law.

According to FLDE, several of the readings and topics included communist authors or intersectional language, which violate educational guidelines for the state.

During Wednesday’s conference, the students will be joined by their attorneys and other Florida lawmakers, including Sen. Shevrin Jones, Sen. Geraldine Thompson, Rep. Dianne Hart and Rep. Michele Rayner, the release shows.

The conference is set to be held at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee at 12:30 p.m.

