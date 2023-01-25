Renovations get going, staff gets creative at Seminole County Animal Services

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Seminole County Animal Services continues to renovate parts of its shelter, workers have created a new approach to finding animals a forever home.

The shelter announced Wednesday in a news release that work was underway in its Adoption and Veterinarian care wings, “forcing staff to get creative to continue operations as efficiently as possible.” Using disaster response trailers to house all adoptable dogs and a mobile veterinary trailer on loan from Pet Alliance to handle veterinary practice, the shelter also mentioned its ongoing “Clear the Shelter” adoption special, offering $10 adoptions of animals six months of age or older for a limited time.

“The Adoption and Veterinarian care wing of the shelter is the largest building of the complex, home to the veterinary surgical suite, animal care offices and 80 dog kennel runs, which typically house the adoptable dogs. During the renovation process the flooring will be buffed with new concrete floors poured, and all walls and ceilings will be painted,” the statement reads.

Out of 180 animals currently in residence at the shelter — including 38 dogs recently seized in an animal cruelty investigation — the news release described 24 dogs, eight cats, three rabbits and a pig that are currently up for adoption.

According to the shelter, the renovation is expected to cost $276,000 and take six to eight weeks to complete.

