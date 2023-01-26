Edgewater man agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case

Federal investigators said this man is Volusia County resident Howard Adams, who was charged for his connection to the riots on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Volusia County man who was jailed for refusing to show up to court on charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol agreed to a plea deal on Thursday.

Howard Adams was arrested by the FBI at his home in Edgewater in March, 2021, after investigators said someone recognized him in video footage from the Capitol that aired on Inside Edition.

Howard Adams, 62

He was charged with two counts of civil disorder, witness tampering, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and parading inside the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, court documents showed he pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison when he is sentenced in March.

Adams, who declared himself a state nationalist, refused to attend virtual court hearings, according to court documents, which resulted in his re-arrest in December.

At that time, a federal judge ordered him held in jail.

He was released from jail on Thursday on the condition he return for sentencing on March 31.

