VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say

DeBary man caught peeking into woman's home, according to deputies.

A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

[TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Orange County | Florida lawmaker proposes bill to penalize left-lane drivers | Death investigation shuts down I-4 in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Saturday to the Rivington neighborhood after a woman reported that a neighbor’s camera caught Johnson looking into her window three separate times.

The first incident happened on Jan. 8, according to deputies.

Steve Johnson (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

During a patrol Thursday night, Johnson ran from a deputy and hid in a swampy area near the neighborhood.

Authorities said they were able to locate him with a drone.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson lives in the same neighborhood and he blamed a mental illness and uncontrollable urges for his behavior.

Johnson was being held on a $1,000 bond but bonded out Friday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: