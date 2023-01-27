57º

VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say

Steven P. Johnson faces charges of loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

DeBary man caught peeking into woman's home, according to deputies. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Saturday to the Rivington neighborhood after a woman reported that a neighbor’s camera caught Johnson looking into her window three separate times.

The first incident happened on Jan. 8, according to deputies.

Steve Johnson (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

During a patrol Thursday night, Johnson ran from a deputy and hid in a swampy area near the neighborhood.

Authorities said they were able to locate him with a drone.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson lives in the same neighborhood and he blamed a mental illness and uncontrollable urges for his behavior.

Johnson was being held on a $1,000 bond but bonded out Friday morning.

