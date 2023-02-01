80º

2 small manatees rescued, sent to SeaWorld for rehabilitation, FWC says

Both animals discovered near Placida in Charlotte County

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Two manatees were recued with moderate cold stress and necrotic lesions near Placida, according to FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two small manatees were rescued Monday on the West Coast of Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The sea cows were discovered near Placida in Charlotte County with moderate cold stress and necrotic lesions, FWC said.

Both animals were taken to SeaWorld for rehabilitation, according to a tweet from FWC.

According to the tweet, the manatees’ rescue was aided by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

