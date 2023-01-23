Blue Spring Manatee Festival makes its way to Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – As the temperature continues to drop, there is no better way to spend a chilly weekend than with manatees.

The Blue Spring Manatee Festival is returning to Orange City this weekend at Valentine Park. The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29.

[TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News 6 releases new app | Brevard County teacher arrested after trying to lure child for sex, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Attendees have two days to enjoy live music and entertainment, food vendors and games such as rock climbing or bungee jumping. The Blue Spring Manatee Festival will also feature a dog frisbee show and environmental conservation displays.

The festival offers a free shuttle to visit the aquatic gentle giants at Blue Spring State Park, a location notoriously known for its manatee sightings.

The water at Blue Spring State Park is kept at a constant 72 degrees. The colder the outdoor temperature becomes, the more manatees will visit the spring.

The park has recorded up to 729 manatees that have visited the spring this year.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

The Manatee Festival also serves as a fundraiser for the Orange City community, with event proceeds going to Friends of Blue Spring State Park, local organizations and educational scholarships.

Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $2 for children 4 to 10. Children 3 and under have free admission.

If you’d like to bring a furry friend, the cost of admission is $10.

Click here for more information regarding the festival.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: