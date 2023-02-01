Members of group founded by slain Orlando promoter come together to help his family

Dereck Lavon Cummings, 31, was identified as the victim in the shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four days after Dereck Lavon Cummings was shot and killed, his friends from a group he founded in 2021 came together in his honor.

“This is a cause for him because if it was anyone of us, he would do the same,” Sisi Hall said.

The group Life of da Party is a party and club promoting female group. Members held their first fundraising event to help Cummings’ family with funeral expenses.

“Life of Da Party for me, it was a girl group and we all uplifted each other,” Kayla Daniels said. “It was like a family so he would always get us together for events, we wouldn’t just be at club events and stuff, he would do bowling nights and flag football games to bring the community together.”

The 31-year-old was a well-known promoter in Orlando who went by the stage name Antwaun Miles.

“He was a very good guy, a very good father, a good friend,” Hall said. “He went above and beyond for everyone. He would make anyone happy.”

His young life was cut short last Saturday morning, the victim of a shooting in Seminole County. According to Casselberry police, they believe Cummings had an altercation with someone before shots were fired.

“He became like older brother to me. We also shared the same birthday so that brung us closer together,” Renata Schofield said. “We just want to show his family and his mom anybody that’s related to him that we care.”

