New community survey seeks input on downtown Orlando safety measures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s City District Main Street organization on Friday called for participants in a new community survey regarding downtown safety measures.

City District is a nonprofit Main Street America affiliate that supports and works to strengthen the downtown area, according to the city. The newly-launched questionnaire will run until Feb. 28 and aims to help the city consider alternate solutions to two proposed ordinances that may change the scene of Orlando nightlife.

The short survey includes a total of 18 questions along with an open space section allowing participants to present their own resolutions to the ongoing issue of safety downtown.

One of these proposed ordinances is a nightclub moratorium, a temporary 6-month restriction on the opening of any new bars or nightclubs.

The “After Midnight Alcohol Sales Permit,” another proposed ordinance, would require bars to obtain a liquor permit to sell alcohol between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Based on permit approval and occupancy, the chief of police would determine what security measures are needed, such as an increased law enforcement presence or metal detectors.

The data and findings obtained from the survey will be analyzed by members of the city council ahead of its second reading of the new After Midnight Alcohol Sales Permit ordinance on March 20. Both ordinances had passed a first reading by city commissioners back in January.

