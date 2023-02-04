Orlando Magic prepare for Black History Month event schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic are set to join the NBA and its teams to celebrate Black History Month in February with a myriad of events, according to a release from the team.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Magic will host historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) for HBCU Night during their matchup against the New York Knicks, the release shows.

During that game, the Bethune Cookman University Marching Wildcats will be the featured halftime performance, and attendees are encouraged to represent their college or university at the game, the team said.

Magic officials said that through Feb. 12, an art contest will be open to students ages 13-18 in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties to express the personal impact of Black history through a creative piece.

The winners will then be recognized during the Black History Month celebration at the Feb. 23 Magic game against the Detroit Pistons. Fore more information on the contest, click here.

On Feb. 11 and 23, the Magic will highlight local, Black-owned businesses during two February home games, inviting those businesses to the matchup and providing 10 businesses this year with memberships to the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, the release says.

The Feb. 23 game against the Pistons will see the Magic hosting local African American leaders and spotlight their minority-owned business in an effort to recognize their impact, the release adds. The list of honorees includes Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and the winners of the Black History Month art contest.

During that game, a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be played prior to the National Anthem, according to the team.

For more information on events and ticket information, click here.

