4.9M bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria concerns

Recall warning for a popular brand of multi-purpose cleaner. There is a bacteria risk for certain types of Fabuloso cleaners.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of bottles of the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso are under recall because of concerns about a bacteria that could sicken people with weakened immune systems.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Wednesday.

Parent company Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles in a variety of scents and sizes. It is used to clean most residential hard surfaces. The company said about 80% of the bottles were never released for sale, but others were sold on Amazon and at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart and other major retailers nationwide.

The CPSC said the recalled products may contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, but people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions face a risk of serious infection and may need medical care.

All of the affected bottles were produced between Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023.

A complete list of UPC and lot codes for the recalled products can be found through the Fabuloso website. Customers can locate the lot code on the back of the bottle above the label. Customers should stop using the recalled product and request either a refund or a replacement through the Fabuloso website.

