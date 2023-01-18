Bissel recalls 61,000 vacuums due to fire concerns

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Bissel has recalled some of its cordless multi-surface vacuum cleaners due to a fire hazard.

The recall for 61,000 vacuum cleaners was issued after receiving dozens of reports of batteries overheating and smoking, and five reports of the battery catching fire.

Of the five fires, three caused property damage and one caused a burn injury, the company reported.

Model numbers included in the recall are 2551, 2551w and 25519.

Bissel advises owners stop using the vacuum immediately, and contact the company for a free in-home repair.

Owners can also take their vacuum to an authorized Bissel dealer.

