Florida man arrested after pregnant woman found dead next to SUV with sleeping baby inside, police say

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa police announced they arrested a man in connection with a woman who was found dead next to her vehicle with her baby inside on Jan. 30.

Billy Adams, 25, faces murder charges nine days after the woman her 20s was discovered that evening with upper body trauma, located in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police also said in an update Wednesday that the woman found dead was pregnant.

The victim’s child, a toddler, was found sleeping inside the SUV, police said.

Adams is known to the victim and was recently acquitted of double murder in Hillsborough County, according to a news release.

“Mere days after he was acquitted of a separate crime, our homicide suspect did the unthinkable when he killed an innocent woman and her unborn child,” said Tampa Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “I hope this arrest brings some closure to the victim’s family who is mourning the loss of two loved ones. We are working with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police said Adams was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of first degree murder and the killing of an unborn child by injury to mother.

State Attorney Susan S. Lopez added, “What this defendant did is unimaginable. Our thoughts and support are with the family members of these crime victims. Since the night of the murders, we have worked closely with TPD to arrest this killer. While we respect the verdict of the jury in the prior case, we disagreed with it and that is why we prosecuted him. We will continue to work with TPD to prosecute him for these latest crimes.”

