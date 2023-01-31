Mother found dead in Florida next to SUV with sleeping baby inside, police say

TAMPA, Fla. – A woman was found dead in Florida next to her vehicle with her baby inside, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said the woman’s body was found Monday evening on Pictorial Park Drive.

Police said the woman had trauma to her upper body but did not specify what wounds she had.

Her child, a toddler, was found sleeping inside the SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-231-6130.

No other information has been released.

