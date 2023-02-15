Central Florida rescue group returns 12 manatees to natural habitat in single day

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership, a multi-agency collaboration, announced that it successfully released 12 manatees back to their natural habitat in one day.

After the animals’ successful rehabilitation, they were released at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City on Monday, according to a news release.

Many of the manatees were rescued as orphaned calves during the ongoing unusual mortality event, which has left thousands of animals malnourished and starving, the agency said.

The manatees spent the last several years rehabilitating at various facilities, which include Aquarium Encounters, Brevard Zoo, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Walt Disney Resort, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Miami Seaquarium, Save the Manatee Club, SeaWorld Orlando and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership returns 12 manatees to natural habitat in a single day. (Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership)

The 12 animals were released are:

Asha: An orphan calf rescued in early 2021, who completed her rehabilitation at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Scampi: A small calf who was rescued in 2019 and completed her rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT (Walt Disney World Resort).

Ferret: An orphan calf who was rescued in early 2021 and rehabilitated by Miami Seaquarium.

Finch: An orphan calf rescued in early 2021, who completed his rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium.

Artemis: A very small, 51-pound orphan calf rescued in summer 2020. She completed her rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando.

Bianca: A calf of an injured mother, rescued in spring 2021. She was rehabilitated by SeaWorld Orlando.

Inigo: A 9-foot adult male rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in 2021 due to UME-related causes. He completed his rehabilitation at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. After suffering a boat strike soon after his release in August 2022, he was rescued a second time and completed his rehabilitation at both Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando.

Lilpeep: An orphan calf rescued in the spring of 2021 and transported to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation, then to Aquarium Encounters for continued rehabilitation. He was returned to SeaWorld Orlando for pre-release preparation.

Maximoff: An orphan calf rescued in early 2021 and rehabilitated by SeaWorld Orlando.

Alby: A small, 51-pound orphan rescued in 2019. He was rehabilitated by SeaWorld Orlando, before being transported to Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for longer term rehabilitation. He was returned to SeaWorld Orlando for pre-release preparation.

Manhattan: An orphan rescued in fall of 2019, initially rehabilitated by SeaWorld Orlando before being transported to Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for full rehabilitation. He was returned to SeaWorld Orlando for pre-release preparation.

Swimshady: An orphan rescued in late 2020. He was brought to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation before being transported to Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for continued rehabilitation. He was then returned to SeaWorld Orlando for pre-release preparation.

“Over the past several years, we have been called upon to rescue an alarmingly high number of injured, sick and starving manatees off the Florida coastline,” said Monica Ross, chairman of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership and director of Manatee Research and Conservation for Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute. “Through the efforts of the MRP partners, I am thrilled that we were able to return the highest number of manatees to their natural environment in a single day.”

The organization said all of the manatees will wear GPS tracking devices to allow researchers to continue monitoring their acclimation for the next year.

