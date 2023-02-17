Altamonte Springs woman accused of pulling gun in McDonald’s drive-thru over free cookie

An Altamonte Springs woman was arrested for pulling out a gun in a McDonald's drive-thru over an argument regarding a free cookie.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – An Altamonte Springs woman is accused of pulling out a gun in a McDonald’s drive-thru during an argument over a free cookie, according to the police department.

Police arrived at the McDonald’s, located at 240 S. State Road 434, around 11:32 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a complaint of a woman with a gun in her hand, the arrest report shows.

According to the charging affidavit, 24-year-old Amari Hendricks had been upset at an employee for not asking her about the store’s rewards program, resulting in an argument.

Officials said that Hendricks believed she was entitled to a free cookie after the rewards program was not mentioned to her.

Police say they spoke with two McDonald’s employees regarding the incident. The manager of the fast food location told police Hendricks had received her free cookie but continued to argue with staff.

While continuing to yell and argue with employees, the manager told police she saw Hendricks pull out a handgun, insert a magazine and rack the slide.

Another McDonald’s employee saw Hendricks pull out the gun in the drive-thru, police said. When Hendricks began to drive off, the employee went to lock the doors of the store, as workers were in fear for their life.

The arrest report then details Hendricks parked her vehicle at the front of the store and tried to force herself inside, as an employee was attempting to lock the doors.

Hendricks was able to force her way inside and grab one of the employees, throwing him outside and striking them various times, the arrest affidavit shows.

The employee was reported to have multiple scratches to his face and neck area. Both McDonald’s employees said they would like to press charges against Hendricks, the affidavit shows.

When questioned by police, Hendricks said she owned a concealed carry weapon license, though she denied brandishing the weapon against the McDonald’s staff, the affidavit shows.

Police said they later arrested Hendricks after she refused to obey police orders to exit her vehicle.

Hendricks faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, improper exhibition of a firearm and battery causing bodily harm. She is currently held on $31,500 bond.

