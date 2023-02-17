Orlando chiropractor accused of groping patients will not get his cellphone back, judge says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando chiropractor accused of groping his patients multiple times was told Friday he will not get his cellphone back after a motion filed last month.

Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, filed the motion asking the Orlando Police Department to return his cellphone following his arrest on Oct. 7, after he was accused of molesting at least one patient. Since then, more patients have come forward.

“Mr. Rodrigues needs his cellular phone in order to provide requested records to the Florida Department of Health,” the motion read.

Rodrigues’ lawyer and state prosecutors told Judge Wayne Wooten they had reached an agreement Friday after the state provided a copy of a search warrant for the suspect’s cell phone, adding that they downloaded all the information they needed which will be provided to his lawyer.

Investigators said Rodrigues, however, will not get his cellphone back.

“The parties have reached an agreement to resolve the issue. I’ll take no action,” Wooten said.

Orlando chiropractor Agostinho Rodrigues was arrested and charged with sexual battery and battery after police say he touched one of his patients inappropriately within the last week.

Rodrigues was arrested four times between October and November on battery and sexual battery charges.

According to investigators, the chiropractor worked at the Healthy Human Personal Training studio, where he was accused of inappropriately touching patients multiple times, including molesting a woman during an appointment.

Rodrigues was also accused of sexually molesting a teenage girl on the Edgewater High School soccer team where he was working as a coach back in 2010.

According to court documents, Rodrigues was released on bond in December.

Rodrigues was not present during his hearing on Friday but stood outside the courtroom.

