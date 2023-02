APOPKA, Fla. – Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting in the Apopka area Friday morning that led to a man’s death.

Deputies said they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue, near East 15th Street, just before 10 a.m. Friday.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No further information is available at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: