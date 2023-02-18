More than 25K cases of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles recalled, may contain glass, FDA says

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles have been recalled because the drinks may contain glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

PepsiCo, the maker of the drinks, issued the voluntary recall on 25,200 cases of the drinks which is the equivalent of 302,400 individual bottles.

The recall, which was issued on Jan. 28, affects bottles with expiration dates of:

March 8, 2023

May 29, 2023

June 4, 2023

June 10, 2023

The 13.7-ounce bottles have the UPC number 0 12000-81331 3, according to the FDA.

The FDA said this is a Class II recall, which the agency defines as a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

