Seminole High School student dies, principal says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The principal of Seminole High School announced Monday that a student from the school had passed away.

Principal Michael Pfeiffer stated that the school was notified of the student’s death around 9 a.m. Monday morning, and a crisis response team — made up of mental health counselors and school social workers — will be on campus to provide resources for students and staff in need.

The team will be in the school’s Media Center and Administrative Conference Room on both campuses along with school counselors on Tuesday and Wednesday, a release by the district says.

Any staff or students in need of resources or support are urged to reach out to school administration.

No information has been provided on the student’s identity or cause of death at this time.

