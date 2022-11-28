Seminole High School shooting victim sues school board over injuries

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A former student at Seminole High School who was shot on campus earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the district’s school board, court documents show.

In January, Jhavon McIntyre was shot by 16-year-old classmate Da’raveius Smith, according to investigators. McIntyre survived the shooting and later graduated.

A lawsuit filed in early November alleges that school officials failed to take proper action ahead of time.

According to the complaint, Smith had repeatedly threatened to shoot McIntyre over the week leading up to the shooting — something multiple school officials had witnessed.

The complaint claims school resource officers brought McIntyre into their office sometime prior to the shooting to discuss whether Smith actually had a gun. However, when McIntyre said he was unsure, the officers simply sent him back to class, the lawsuit shows.

School officials also failed to notify McIntyre’s parents about the events leading up to the shooting, which violated Florida law, according to the lawsuit.

McIntyre’s attornies claim that after being shot, the teen “ran for his life screaming and yelling for someone to help,” and when he encountered a school administrator, they ran past McIntyre in the opposite direction without helping him.

Court documents revealed that McIntyre suffered a wrist fracture, nerve damage, restricted motion in his wounded areas and psychological trauma due to the shooting. McIntyre is looking for at least $100,000 in compensation from the school board because of his injuries, records show.

Read the lawsuit below:

