Mount Dora leaders set to vote on development of new district

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora leaders are set to take a final vote Tuesday on the development of a new district off State Road 46 that has received pushback from residents.

The Wolf Branch Innovation District would include hundreds of additional apartments and condos, commercial space and a 250-foot office building, which was initially designed to be 310 feet.

A recent land sale is showing signs of movement for a long-awaited development in Mount Dora and Lake County.

The reduction of the proposed office building’s size comes after residents argued these developments would damage the city’s historic charm.

“To have such an eyesore in our backyard is not something that we would want,” resident Ephriam McCormick said in a previous interview with News 6. “It’s also something that has, you know, if it goes through, I’ll be honest, it is going to make me reevaluate whether or not we want to live in this area.”

[TRENDING: 85-year-old attacked, killed by alligator in Florida while walking dog | Woman in motorized scooter spotted along I-4 in downtown Orlando | The berry-interesting history behind the Florida Strawberry Festival | Become a News 6 Insider]

Mount Dora officials previously discussed balancing growth with the preservation of the city’s history as new residents continue to move into the Central Florida area.

“We’re going to grow. People don’t want to hear it but we are going to grow,” said Jeanette Bokland of Spouses with Houses, a real estate company nestled in downtown Mount Dora. “We have parking needs here, we have improvements that have to be made, we have to expand, we want to keep Mount Dora charming, but there has to be a balancing there to do that.”

Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile said the city is focusing on filling up the parts of the area where there is space to develop before expanding further.

The vote on the development plans starts at 6 p.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: