Woman driving stolen U-Haul shot by Florida deputy after hitting him, officials say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A woman driving a stolen U-Haul pickup truck was shot by a deputy after hitting him with the vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Ginger Taylor, 31, was arrested Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a stolen U-Haul pickup truck and arrested James Boswell, who was driving the truck. During the man’s arrest, Taylor jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, according to deputies.

The stolen truck was spotted at a hotel about an hour later and when deputies tried to make contact with Taylor, she took off and drove the U-Haul toward a deputy and hit him, according to sheriff’s officials.

The deputy fired his gun when he was struck, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the woman continued driving until she crashed into the fence of a home and ran from the U-Haul before deputies caught up with her.

The woman had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Taylor faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, reckless fleeing and eluding, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and resisting with violence.

