‘It’s bigger than a show:’ Marlon Wayans performing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Comedian Marlon Wayans is bringing his standup comedy to Orlando.

He is performing this weekend at the Improv Orlando.

The Friday and Saturday shows sold out fast, so the comedian offered a new show for Thursday night at 9:45 p.m.

Before taking the stage, Wayans sat down with News 6 to talk about what you can expect. He says “first and foremost to laugh,” “expect the unexpected” and “expect to feel something.”

He said, “when you leave, you’re gonna have something to think about.”

“I’m at this point right now in my stand-up, just like my life where it’s not enough to make them laugh. That’s too easy. Make them think and make them feel and leave them with something when they leave,” he said.

He said, “It’s bigger than a show, you know, for me, it’s how can I improve your life, not like, I’m not going to change your life. I’m just going to change your mood and give you something to think about.”

He has been in entertainment for decades but said he has only been doing stand-up for 11 years.

He said this form of comedy was “the missing element” and is helping him to be a better writer, producer, and man.

Wayans draws from his day-to-day life and said, “for me, everything is about the human experience” and what you get from his show will depend on where you are in your life. He compared it to church.

“Everybody in that church gets something different... what sticks with different people depends on what’s happening in your personal journey,” he said.

“I’m sending a message to every individual, that everything that happens in your life is supposed to happen, because it makes you, you,” Wayans said.

In addition to performing in Orlando, Wayans is releasing a new stand-up special “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” and will be guest hosting “The Daily Show” the week of March 6 and is co-starring in the upcoming film “Air” starring Ben Affleck. The movie opens April 5.

“I like being busy... my momma always said idle hands is the devil’s workshop,” he said.

