Florida governor, FDLE push back against hate groups on ‘National Day of Hate’

Following several antisemitic incidents targeting Florida’s Jewish communities, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced it is working to put pressure on hate groups over the weekend.

In a release, FDLE said that Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the department to put additional resources toward the issue, calling on law enforcement agencies statewide to address a coordinated “National Day of Hate,” set to happen on Saturday.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the “National Day of Hate” is expected to see a surge in activity from hate groups. The ADL stated that while there is no information yet about specific threats of violence, the distribution of antisemitic fliers, protests and graffiti is expected.

The FDLE release shows that while there are no known threats or protests planned in Florida over the weekend, law enforcement presence will be increased to put pressure on hate groups that might seek to criminally harass others or commit violence.

“Violence, threats of violence and physical intimidation will not be tolerated against the Jewish community in Florida and has no place in our state,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “Such actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. FDLE is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to enhance response capabilities and ensure that Florida’s Jewish community is safe and well supported.”

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is urged to contact their local law enforcement or call 855-FLA-SAFE. In an emergency, call 911.

