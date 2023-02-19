‘We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community:’ Antisemitic propaganda handed out in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department released a statement from Chief Jakari Young on Sunday denouncing recent antisemitic propaganda being distributed throughout the city.

According to the release, Chief Young said the department opened an investigation into the incident, although did not provide specifics on when or where the material was distributed.

The statement read in part, “The person responsible for distributing this material want to promote fear, hatred and division! We strongly denounce and form of hate or discrimination toward any individual or community.”

Chief Young asked residents if they have any information or video footage that can assist in their investigation, to contact Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer at EhrenkauferTim@dbpd.us.

In a separate news release on Sunday, Daytona Beach police said that there was an “influx of First Amendment Auditors” in the area displaying antisemitic messages from the top of the pedestrian bridge on International Speedway Boulevard.

The statement said the individuals tried to bait the officers into violating their rights, in hopes of “acquiring justification” for a lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

