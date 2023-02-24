Judge accepts plea deal for Florida guardian accused of neglect

Rebecca Fierle-Santoian is accused of giving "do not resuscitate" orders to people who didn't want them.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Rebecca Fierle, a state-appointed guardian accused of abuse and neglect in the 2019 death of a man under her care, had a plea deal accepted by a judge Thursday, according to court documents.

Fierle was arrested in 2020 after the death of Steven Stryker, 75, who was under a “do not resuscitate” order that prosecutors said was filed by Fierle, as Stryker’s legal professional guardian, without the man’s permission.

Court records released Thursday show that Fierle pleaded no contest to the charges.

Fierle was stripped from hundreds of cases following Stryker’s death, as it was learned that she had placed numerous DNR orders on clients without the consent of family or wards. A judge said Fierle had “abused her power” and had not disclosed related interests and payments.

The Fierle case sparked changes to the Florida guardianship system to better protect seniors.

Sentencing in Fierle’s case is set to take place on March 23.

