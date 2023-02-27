Woman shot in domestic dispute in DeBary; suspect turns himself in, deputies say

DeBARY, Fla. – A woman was shot Monday in a domestic violence incident in DeBary, according to the Volusia County Sheriffs’ Office.

The shooting happened at Memorial Park located at 74 Dirksen Drive, deputies said.

“Our deputies are responding to an active domestic violence-related incident in DeBary,” sheriff’s officials tweeted. “Please avoid the area.”

Deputies later said that they were looking for the suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Caleb J. Padgett in connection to the shooting.

Padgett is accused of shooting his girlfriend before leaving the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Padgett turned himself in on Tuesday.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and tampering with a witness by preventing communication to law enforcement.

She is recovering from her injuries, according to deputies.