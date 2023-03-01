77º

24-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man found in Apopka area, deputies say

Jamal Keon Johnson faces charge of 1st-degree murder with firearm

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Jamal Keon Johnson (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting near the Apopka area, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Jamal Keon Johnson was arrested Wednesday in the Feb. 17 shooting.

Deputies said Redd Nelson, 21, was found with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue near East 15th Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

Johnson faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

