Florida oysters recalled over salmonella outbreak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A shellfish harvesting area in Levy County has been closed and wild oysters caught there over a period of two months have been recalled after the mollusks were linked to eight cases of salmonella in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, according to the states’ respective health departments.

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday announced the recall, which impacts wild oysters taken from harvesting area FL-3012 in Cedar Key from Dec. 16, 2022, to Feb. 24, when the state’s agriculture department closed the harvest site.

Consumers were directed to not eat the oysters and, if they may have, were further advised to keep an eye out for salmonella symptoms.

[TRENDING: Prominent Orlando attorney representing families of 9-year-old girl, TV reporter killed in Pine Hills | Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood chases stolen car during radio interview | Voters are fleeing the Florida Democratic Party. Can it be fixed? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Commonly, within 12-72 hours of eating something contaminated with salmonella, people can expect to experience diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, the state said, adding most people recover without treatment.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: