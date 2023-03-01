77º

Snow day? Hurricane day? Try power outage day. Classes canceled at Cocoa High School

Power transformer located near school fails

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

COCOA, Fla. – Students at a Brevard high school can skip classes Wednesday!

Due to a power outage near campus, classes have been canceled at Cocoa High School, according to Brevard Public Schools.

The district tweeted Wednesday morning that a power transformer near the school failed Tuesday night.

“Florida Power and Light worked through the night in an attempt to restore power, but as of this morning the power is still out at the school,” the tweet said.

The school district said SAT testing that was scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for March 22.

No other details have been released.

Students, enjoy the day!

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

