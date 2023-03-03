‘Funny Girl,’ ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ ‘Peter Pan’ to debut at Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced Friday a new lineup of Broadway shows that will be making its way to the stage for the 2023-2024 season.

The center announced that three shows will be returning for the new season featuring, “Annie,” “Disney’s Aladdin,” and “Les Misérables.” Six new musicals will be debuting at the theater including, “Funny Girl,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Jagged Little Pill,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

A brand new adaptation of “Peter Pan” and “Clue,” in its first national tour, will also showcased for the first time.

Official dates for all nine shows will be released on Friday, March 10.

“Funny Girl” is a musical comedy that introduces Fanny Brice, a New Yorker whose dream of becoming a star comes true after something funny occurs to her. The musical is said to feature one of the most iconic scores in Broadway.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical!” may not feature actress Nicole Kidman or actor Ewan McGregor but the musical may be just as electrifying as the film. This show has also been a recipient of 10 Tony awards. It will hit the Orlando stage with choreography and arrangements made by Tony award winners.

If you find yourself reminiscing about music from the 1990s, the musical “Jagged Little Pill” may bring up some memories. This musical is based on the music written and sung by musician Alanis Morissette.

Inspired by the classic board game and 1995 film, “Clue” dives into a comedic murder mystery. Based on the film starring Robin Williams, “Mrs. Doubtfire” will showcase the deep love a parent has for their children.

If you find yourself in a mood to embrace your inner child, “Peter Pan,” “Annie,” and “Disney’s Aladdin” are the shows to see. The “Les Misérables” musical is no stranger to the Orlando theater and is deemed a classic by all accounts.

For more information, visit the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts website.

