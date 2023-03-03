Large wildfire burning, kicking up smoke near I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A large wildlife in Volusia County is kicking up a lot of smoke, and the Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be careful.

The fire is in the Tiger Bay State Forest, along I-4 north of State Road 44 in DeLand. No homes are in danger and no roads are closed, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire is about 70 acres in size and is about 60% contained.

WILDFIRE UPDATE. The #woodyloop Fire on Tiger Bay State Forest in Volusia County is now 60%contained at 70 acres. @FHPOrlando will monitor I-4 and ISB for smoke impacts. pic.twitter.com/3HZn3e1piS — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) March 3, 2023

A Florida Department of Transportation camera, however, shows thick dark smoke coming from the first, not far from I-4.

Troopers issued a travel advisory for motorists in the area for I-4 and for International Speedway Boulevard because of the smoke.

Florida Forest Service is at the fire and will be providing updates.

