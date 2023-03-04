Volusia County weather conditions increase chances of wildfires

Digital message boards warned drivers of low visibility on the interstate Friday as smoke billowed from the trees at Tiger Bay State Forest.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire extended approximately 660 acres.

Crews worked for hours to suppress and contain the flames.

No homes were near the fire, but Volusia County is still at risk for sudden wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the county due to extremely dry conditions and low humidity. It’s also expected to be windy over the weekend.

Volusia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Smoak said fires will be quick to spread under these conditions.

Smoak added that the county has not had significant rainfall since Hurricane Nicole, and the vegetation is drying out.

Fire officials said residents need to be cautious with outdoor activities, suggesting these tips:

Do not discard cigarettes from moving vehicles.

Do not park a hot car or operate all-terrain vehicles on dry grass.

Check lawnmowers and farm equipment for properly working spark arresters.

Extinguish fires when cooking outdoors, and never leave fires unattended.

These are tips for protecting your home:

Design and landscape your home with fire safety in mind. Allow a 30-foot buffer of non-combustible material around your home.

Use non-combustible materials on the roof and clean the roof and gutters regularly.

Rake leaves and dead limbs and twigs. Clear flammable vegetation.

Have a garden hose long enough to reach any area of your home and property.

Smoak said they will review the weather every morning and set their response levels in conjunction with the Florida Forest Service.

