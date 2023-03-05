VIDEO: 2 people, dog escape house fire in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people and a dog made it out of a house fire in Orlando early Sunday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to the fire on Bahama Drive, near Lake Weldona, where they were able to quickly put it out, officials said.

A believed cause of the fire was unavailable at the time of this report. One neighbor who lives nearby, Bill Vose, told News 6 that he heard an explosion from the home.

“It was in the back of the house and you could see it coming from over the roof,” he said. “...When I came outside I saw probably 40-50 police and firemen.”

Vose added he and many other neighbors had to evacuate as firefighters worked to douse the blaze.

Video of the scene — viewable in the media player at the top of this story — shows flames exiting the house’s roof.

Vose said he was happy that the couple living in the home safely escaped.

“Of course they lost a lot of belongings, but they were fine,” he said.

No other details were shared.

At least one fire unit still on scene after fire tore through a portion of a home this morning on Bahama Drive. 2 residents and a dog thankfully made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jkmsmX24zE — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) March 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

2 people, dog escape house fire in Orlando, officials say (Orlando Fire Department)

