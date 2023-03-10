2 burned in explosion at Japanese steakhouse in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Two people were injured following an explosion at a Japanese steakhouse in Ocala on Thursday afternoon, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said crews responded to the explosion around 5 p.m. at Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse, located at 4414 SW College Road.

Upon arrival, crews went to the open grill area, where they found extinguishing powder covering the ground and two burn victims, OFR stated in a release.

The release shows that the two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to OFR.

No additional information is available at this time.

