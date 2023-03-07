Did you hear? Navy hosts military training events in Ocala National Forest

The sunrise through longleaf pines at the Ocala National Forest. (Photo: U.S. Forest Service)

OCALA, Fla. – If you are hearing strange noises and live or work near the Ocala National Forest, don’t worry, it’s just naval training.

The Navy will be conducting numerous military training events through March 18 on the Pinecastle Range Complex near the forest.

The Centennial and Big Scrub OHV trails have been closed off so riders will have to use alternative trails throughout the forest.

Campers and backpackers are not allowed to stray from the Florida National Scenic Trail.

The noises may not only startle you, but it might startle wildlife so make sure to drive safely when moving throughout the forest and practice “bearwise measures.”

For more information about these noise concerns, call the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility at (800) 874-5059.

