Ocala teen missing endangered after leaving home on foot

OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala teen is considered missing endangered after she left her home on Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the teen, 14-year-old Alicia Johnson, was last seen at her home at 11250 NW 12th Lane before leaving on foot.

Johnson is believed to be wearing a long-sleeve, black shirt and blue jeans, deputies said.

However, due to the statements she made to a friend via text, her family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety, a release by the sheriff’s office shows.

Deputies described Johnson as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, and having brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

