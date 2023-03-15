21-year-old man shot, killed in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening near a Winter Garden home, according to police.

Officers said they responded to 770 Klondike St. around 6:20 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, police said they found a man, identified as 21-year-old Jestin Lane McMurphy, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

McMurphy was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said they believe the shooting is connected to a disturbance from earlier in the day and they have several leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or Detective Kevin Burger at 407-656-3636.

